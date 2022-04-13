Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $70.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,686 shares of company stock worth $24,155,172 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 19.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progyny stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,717. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.47. Progyny has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

