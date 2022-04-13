ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PRPH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $8.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $127.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.01. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.