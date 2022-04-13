Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) CEO Dror Bashan Acquires 68,000 Shares

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) CEO Dror Bashan acquired 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of PLX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3,723,538.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,769 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 598.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
