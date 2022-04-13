Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) CEO Dror Bashan Acquires 68,000 Shares

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) CEO Dror Bashan acquired 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PLX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3,723,538.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,769 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 598.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.