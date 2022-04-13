Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Provident Financial has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $18.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

