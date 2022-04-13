Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Provident Financial has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $18.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.
Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
