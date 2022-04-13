Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,685 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($21.96) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.95) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a GBX 1,665 ($21.70) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.78) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,702.73 ($22.19).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,073.51 ($13.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £29.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,124.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,279.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 976 ($12.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.83).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.27%.

In related news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.69), for a total transaction of £155,773.94 ($202,989.24). Also, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.87) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($93,869.01).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

