PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Cut to $48.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. PulteGroup has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,682,000 after acquiring an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

