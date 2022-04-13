Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) PT Lowered to €109.00 at UBS Group

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from €114.00 ($123.91) to €109.00 ($118.48) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PUMSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Puma from €123.00 ($133.70) to €120.00 ($130.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Puma from €120.00 ($130.43) to €115.00 ($125.00) in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Puma from €108.00 ($117.39) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Puma from €122.00 ($132.61) to €121.00 ($131.52) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Puma from €120.00 ($130.43) to €112.00 ($121.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. Puma has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

