PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 1,045.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PURE stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. PURE Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.08.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 130.17% and a negative return on equity of 107.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

