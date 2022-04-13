PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.079 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.82.

NYSE PVH traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,392. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.75.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PVH by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

