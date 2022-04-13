PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34-9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.39 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.73. 35,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,392. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $99.75. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PVH by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in PVH by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PVH by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

