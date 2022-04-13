Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of PXS opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.58.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.