Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of PXS opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

