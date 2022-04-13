Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

HBAN stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,374 shares of company stock worth $289,397 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

