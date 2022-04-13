Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issued By Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $6.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $36.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.85 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $252.53 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

