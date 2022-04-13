Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

WTFC opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

