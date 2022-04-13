Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

