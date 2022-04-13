Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for LXP Industrial Trust Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for LXP Industrial Trust in a report released on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE:LXP opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,013,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

