Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.88). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

DAL stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

