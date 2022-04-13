Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for DraftKings Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DraftKings in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.09). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

Shares of DKNG opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $64.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

