Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $155.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

