Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Decreased by Analyst

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the company will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.11. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.33 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LHX. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
