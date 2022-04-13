Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Raised by Piper Sandler

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

MUR stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 193,392 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.4% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $94,182.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

