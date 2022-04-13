Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Cut by Analyst

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the healthcare provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 103,573 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,838,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,439,516 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $470,024,000 after purchasing an additional 465,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,845 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

