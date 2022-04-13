Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Travelers Companies in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

TRV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.71.

NYSE:TRV opened at $184.94 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

