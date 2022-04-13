Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Voya Financial in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOYA. TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.09.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

