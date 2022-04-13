Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Issued By KeyCorp

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Chegg in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chegg’s FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. Chegg’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $96.94. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $130,324,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chegg by 74.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $75,509,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $31,214,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $25,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.
Chegg Company Profile
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.
