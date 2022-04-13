Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Issued By DA Davidson

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.85 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

