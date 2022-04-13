Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

NYSE MGY opened at $25.55 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $14,232,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

