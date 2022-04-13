Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sysco Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sysco in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. National Pension Service boosted its position in Sysco by 8.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,400 shares of company stock worth $15,965,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.
About Sysco (Get Rating)
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysco (SYY)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.