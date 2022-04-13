Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

MCHP opened at $65.47 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.