Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Apple Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Apple in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.15. Apple has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

