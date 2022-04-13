Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.55%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 29,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 107,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $15,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9,362.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

