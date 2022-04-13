Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for North American Construction Group Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) – National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$18.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$546.73 million and a PE ratio of 11.09. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$13.23 and a twelve month high of C$22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.98.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.50 million.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$431,719.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$431,719.20. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,126,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,431,551.57. Insiders purchased 58,296 shares of company stock worth $1,057,677 over the last 90 days.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.73%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

