Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for CNX Resources Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.39 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

CNX Resources stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $21.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CNX Resources by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in CNX Resources by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in CNX Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 70,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 34.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

