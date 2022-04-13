Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Cut by Analyst

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.51.

TSE ARE opened at C$16.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$991.41 million and a P/E ratio of 20.05. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.34 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.41.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.14 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.10%.

About Aecon Group (Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.