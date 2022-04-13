Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

APO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.72.

APO stock opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average of $68.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.53%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

