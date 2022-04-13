Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Lifted by Analyst

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in AXIS Capital by 94.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in AXIS Capital by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,634,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in AXIS Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

