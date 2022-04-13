Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackRock in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $9.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q3 2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $39.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.30 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $916.50.

BlackRock stock opened at $716.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $746.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $842.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

