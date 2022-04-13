Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Boosted by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

CUBI stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.54. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

