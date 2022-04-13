Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.59). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $17.48 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,845,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,508,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
