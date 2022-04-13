Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $412.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

