Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

SIX stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 2.30. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $50.56.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 872,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,862,000 after buying an additional 31,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

