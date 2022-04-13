Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. Reduced by Truist Financial (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

Shares of TEL opened at $123.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.50. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $972,351,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after acquiring an additional 114,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

