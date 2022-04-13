Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Lowered by Analyst

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for WestRock in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Shares of WRK opened at $47.88 on Monday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $262,710,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in WestRock by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after acquiring an additional 896,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WestRock by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after acquiring an additional 841,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $35,216,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

