Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Q2 reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Q2.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.18 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 286,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $108.89.
In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $40,470,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 28,431 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period.
About Q2 (Get Rating)
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
