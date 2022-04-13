Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 94.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.