Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FISV. Susquehanna cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fiserv by 87.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,095 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

