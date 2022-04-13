Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.93 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

