Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Cut by Scotiabank (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank analyst now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.50 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.18.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$36.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.70. The firm has a market cap of C$5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 57.42. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$31.18 and a 12-month high of C$41.89.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25.

Parkland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.