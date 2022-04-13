Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QABSY stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.48. 1,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qantas Airways in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

