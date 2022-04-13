QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $11.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.46. 101,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,538,824. The stock has a market cap of $157.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.98 and its 200-day moving average is $162.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.36.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

